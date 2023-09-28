OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading Down 1.9%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.09. 21,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 91,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Separately, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $8.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $120.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.53.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.03 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.07% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 96.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 55,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 92.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions.

