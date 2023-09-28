Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 114 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Entergy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ETR opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $120.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average of $101.14. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

