Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crane by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Crane by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Crane by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Crane by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Crane Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CR stock opened at $86.40 on Thursday. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $95.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Featured Articles

