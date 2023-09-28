Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFR opened at $88.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFR. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

