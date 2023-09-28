Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in First Solar by 172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Solar by 67.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $158.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Solar from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Solar from $222.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Solar from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.62.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

