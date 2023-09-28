Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 25,690.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $54.25.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. Ciena’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $42,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,576.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $42,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,576.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $163,247.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,373 shares of company stock worth $1,772,058. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ciena from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.35.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

