Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,081,000 after purchasing an additional 406,684 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 72.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,318,000 after buying an additional 2,063,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 932.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFG

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.