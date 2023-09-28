Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,213,672 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 46.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $631,530.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,602.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,080. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $22.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.59 million. Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

