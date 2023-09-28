Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $44,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $435.19 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $430.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.