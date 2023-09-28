Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 302.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,080 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. The company had revenue of $221.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,461.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,228,900. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

