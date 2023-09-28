Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 314.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after purchasing an additional 478,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 136.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,869,000 after purchasing an additional 386,414 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 80.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 18.3% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,421,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,569,000 after purchasing an additional 219,948 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.72.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. StockNews.com cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brunswick

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.