Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.31 Million in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $139.12 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $188.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.20.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

