Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,337 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,293,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 18,498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,857,000 after buying an additional 1,069,740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,324,000 after buying an additional 401,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ GFS opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.88. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.52 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.