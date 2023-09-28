Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $134,653.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $134,653.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,389,489.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,242,538.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,171,570 shares of company stock worth $111,996,825. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $87.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of -337.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1,518.63 and a beta of 0.98. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.82.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

