Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,838,000 after buying an additional 93,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $610,899,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Gentex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,886,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.82 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $583.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.04 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

