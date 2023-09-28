Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $53.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average of $58.41. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $53.04 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Sonoco Products

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.