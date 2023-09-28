Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,457,000 after acquiring an additional 272,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,477,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after acquiring an additional 75,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMC. UBS Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 31,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $1,737,810.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,881 shares in the company, valued at $19,166,958.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,108,426. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CMC opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $58.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

