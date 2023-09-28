Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,686 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 70.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 665,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,472,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $178.37 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.16 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.47.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.79 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 500.85% and a net margin of 18.37%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 36.87 EPS for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.