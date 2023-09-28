Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 47,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $163,628.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

