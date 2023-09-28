Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Valmont Industries by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI opened at $242.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.21. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.41 and a 1-year high of $353.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

