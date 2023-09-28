Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 28,471.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 270.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FCN stock opened at $180.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.09 and a 1-year high of $205.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $935,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $935,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total value of $764,076.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,897 shares of company stock worth $16,658,744. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on FTI Consulting

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.