Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,396 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Czech National Bank raised its position in LKQ by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Stock Down 0.3 %

LKQ stock opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.