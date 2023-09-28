Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $1.16 Million Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $95.70 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $103.99. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 58.93%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.