Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $1.16 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 37,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $202,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 52.3% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Webster Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:WBS opened at $39.03 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.