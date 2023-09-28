Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 1,044.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 33.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,592,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 400,084 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.02 per share, with a total value of $1,890,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,800,129.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 11,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.95 per share, for a total transaction of $739,725.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,309,478.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,890,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 330,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,800,129.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 113,751 shares of company stock worth $6,782,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADC opened at $55.26 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $75.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.91%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

