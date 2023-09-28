Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,298 shares of company stock valued at $9,724,007. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AXON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of AXON opened at $194.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.33 and a 1 year high of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.