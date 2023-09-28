Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,218,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,828,000 after buying an additional 595,604 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8,380.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 501,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,602,000 after buying an additional 495,385 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 443,758 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 78.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 653,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after buying an additional 287,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $74.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $76.93.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In related news, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Articles

