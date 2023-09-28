Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $537,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.17.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $220.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $253.40. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

