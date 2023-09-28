Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,437 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,874,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,462 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,379,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,944,000 after acquiring an additional 168,521 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,459,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,030,000 after acquiring an additional 519,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Plains GP Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PAGP opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.92%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

