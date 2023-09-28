Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,189 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $312.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.27. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.03.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

