Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.37, but opened at $24.17. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 498,686 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Trading Up 5.1 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

