Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Pegasystems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.03. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.61 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -7.79%.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $42,666.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $42,666.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,975 shares of company stock worth $245,240. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pegasystems by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

