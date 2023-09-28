PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.58 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.87). Approximately 32,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 177,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.87).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.08) price objective on shares of PensionBee Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get PensionBee Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PensionBee Group

PensionBee Group Price Performance

PensionBee Group Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,014.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

(Get Free Report)

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PensionBee Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PensionBee Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.