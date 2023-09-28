PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.58 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.87). Approximately 32,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 177,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.87).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.08) price objective on shares of PensionBee Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.
