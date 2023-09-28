Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its position in Apple by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.41.

Apple Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

