Peterson Wealth Services Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 92.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Peterson Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

MSFT opened at $312.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.03.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

