Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the August 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.12.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.