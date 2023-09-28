Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the August 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

