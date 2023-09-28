Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Playmaker Capital Inc. (OTC:PMKRF – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 8,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 3,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
Playmaker Capital Trading Up 6.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36.
About Playmaker Capital
Playmaker Capital Inc operates as a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, betting, media, and technology. The company offers programmatic advertising and direct campaigns to sports betting and iGaming clients; advertising services to traditional blue-chip clients and agencies; syndication services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Playmaker Capital
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Playmaker Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playmaker Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.