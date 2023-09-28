Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Pool were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 164,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Pool by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $343.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.37. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.16%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

