Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Update

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BPOPM opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $26.73.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

