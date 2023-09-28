Progress Software’s (PRGS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $65.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRGS

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.91. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $199,360.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,577.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $589,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,581.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $199,360.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,577.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,161 shares of company stock worth $1,134,633. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 12.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.