Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,609 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,476,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,900,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,642 shares of company stock worth $807,273 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.73. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.46.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

