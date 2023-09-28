PureTech Health (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Shares Down 4%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38. 3,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 6,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

