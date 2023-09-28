Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.46 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 214.68% and a positive return on equity of 55.17%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IRWD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IRWD

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany bought 36,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $300,119.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,233.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.