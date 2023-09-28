Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Shockwave Medical, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shockwave Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Shockwave Medical’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Shockwave Medical’s FY2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.29.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $199.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.98. Shockwave Medical has a 52-week low of $172.50 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,400,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $801,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $30,400,708.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,100 shares of company stock worth $9,044,874 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

