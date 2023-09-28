Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Increased by Analyst

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NYSE APAM opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 77.65%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 319.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 210,943 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $27,045,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 77,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 51,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 888,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,923,000 after purchasing an additional 118,039 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 84.43%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

