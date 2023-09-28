Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Boosted by Raymond James

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a report issued on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21.
Minto Apartment Stock Performance
Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.87). The company had revenue of C$39.40 million during the quarter.
Minto Apartment Announces Dividend
