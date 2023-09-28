Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Boosted by Raymond James

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a report issued on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21.

Minto Apartment Stock Performance

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.87). The company had revenue of C$39.40 million during the quarter.

Minto Apartment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

