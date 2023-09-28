Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after acquiring an additional 501,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after purchasing an additional 806,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,997,000 after purchasing an additional 53,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PWR. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $190.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.25 and a 1-year high of $212.82. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

