QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) vs. Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Financial Contrast

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspen Group and QuantaSing Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $76.69 million 0.05 -$9.59 million ($0.38) -0.42 QuantaSing Group $424.94 million 0.30 -$15.00 million N/A N/A

Aspen Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QuantaSing Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of QuantaSing Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Aspen Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aspen Group and QuantaSing Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Aspen Group currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 831.68%. QuantaSing Group has a consensus price target of $9.85, indicating a potential upside of 324.57%. Given Aspen Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than QuantaSing Group.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and QuantaSing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -13.67% -22.68% -9.78% QuantaSing Group -3.58% N/A -12.28%

Summary

QuantaSing Group beats Aspen Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Group

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Group, Inc., an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University. As of April 30, 2022, it had 13,334 degree-seeking students enrolled. Aspen Group, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

About QuantaSing Group

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, Chinese painting, Erhu, and data analytics courses to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. It also provides marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.