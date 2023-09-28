Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 129,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 340,368 shares.The stock last traded at $27.22 and had previously closed at $25.56.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Securities raised shares of Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other news, Director William P. Donnelly bought 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $501,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,438 shares in the company, valued at $706,684.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 35.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 974.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 58.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

