Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a report issued on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $13.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.50. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $7.89 per share.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$144.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

WFG opened at C$98.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$103.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$102.83. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$91.06 and a 52-week high of C$121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.37 and a beta of 2.04.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$2.16 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 136.97%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

